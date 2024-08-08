On August 8, 2024, Bernice Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 298,182.311 shares of AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company's portfolio is managed and operated with the goal of generating attractive returns through favorable interest rate and credit conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 43,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of AGNC Investment Corp were trading at $10.05. The company has a market cap of approximately $7.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 27.22, which is above both the industry median of 17.12 and the historical median for the company.

For further insights into the valuation of AGNC Investment Corp, the GF Value can provide a useful reference point for understanding the intrinsic value versus the current trading price.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.