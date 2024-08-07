On August 7, 2024, CEO Claude Leblanc of Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC, Financial) purchased 25,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 527,416 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc.

Ambac Financial Group Inc is a financial services holding company currently involved in the insurance and financial management sectors. The company primarily provides financial guarantees for public and private sector finance.

Over the past year, the insider has increased his holdings by purchasing a total of 27,500 shares. There have been 7 insider buys and 0 insider sells within the company over the same period.

On the date of the latest purchase, shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc were trading at $10.83. This valuation sets the market cap of the company at approximately $501.927 million.

The current price-earnings ratio of Ambac Financial Group Inc stands at 6.70, which is below the industry median of 11.43. The stock's GF Value is estimated at $15.71, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

