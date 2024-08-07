On August 7, 2024, Michael Price, a Director at Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC, Financial), purchased 89,312 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 89,312 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc.

Ambac Financial Group Inc is primarily involved in providing financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors globally.

The shares were bought at a price of $11.19 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $999,383.28. On the day of the purchase, Ambac Financial Group Inc had a market cap of approximately $501.927 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 6.70, which is lower than the industry median of 11.43. This ratio is also higher compared to the historical median price-earnings ratio of the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ambac Financial Group Inc is estimated at $15.71 per share, making the current price represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before investing.

Over the past year, there have been seven insider buys and zero insider sells at Ambac Financial Group Inc. The insider transaction trend shows a positive bias towards buying among the insiders.

This recent purchase by Director Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio) aligns with the overall insider buying trend at Ambac Financial Group Inc, potentially indicating a positive outlook on the company's future by those closest to its operations.

