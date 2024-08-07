On August 7, 2024, Jeffrey Stein, Director at Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC, Financial), purchased 25,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc.

Ambac Financial Group Inc, a financial services holding company, primarily provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients globally.

The transaction occurred when shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc were priced at $10.82, valuing the purchase at $270,500. The company's market cap following the buy was approximately $501.927 million.

The price-earnings ratio of Ambac Financial Group Inc stands at 6.70, below the industry median of 11.43. The stock's GF Value is estimated at $15.71, suggesting a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69, which indicates the stock might be a possible value trap, warranting caution from potential investors.

Over the past year, there have been seven insider buys and no insider sells at Ambac Financial Group Inc. The insider transaction history reflects a positive sentiment among the company's directors and executives regarding its stock's potential.

This insider buying activity could be a significant indicator for investors, as it might suggest the directors' confidence in the firm's future performance and valuation.

