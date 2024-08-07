Insider Buying at Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)

On August 7, 2024, Prithvi Gandhi, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, purchased 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial). This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 5,000 shares of the company.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc is a distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products. The company operates across North America, providing a range of products to both residential and commercial markets.

The shares were bought at a price of $82.29, valuing the transaction at approximately $411,450. This purchase has contributed to a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, compared to 17 insider sells in the same period.

The market cap of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc is currently $5.163 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are significant in determining the stock's GF Value. The GF Value of $91.20 suggests that Beacon Roofing Supply Inc is Fairly Valued.

The insider's recent purchase aligns with the company's current GF Value, indicating a potential confidence in the stock's fair valuation and future performance.

