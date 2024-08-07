On August 7, 2024, Timothy Mcgrath, President & Chief Executive Officer of PC Connection Inc (CNXN, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 263,068 shares of PC Connection Inc.

PC Connection Inc, headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire, operates as a direct marketer of a wide range of information technology solutions. The company provides products, services, and solutions to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and individual consumers. Its offerings include computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and services that can be purchased through IT resellers.

Over the past year, Timothy Mcgrath has sold a total of 101,533 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of PC Connection Inc were trading at $69.91 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.82 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 20.65, which is below the industry median of 22.525 but above the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.49, based on a GF Value of $46.77. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. The ongoing insider selling trend and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for evaluating the company's stock.

