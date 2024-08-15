Ravi Singisetti, CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH, Financial), executed a sale of 6,728 shares of the company on August 6, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 46,427 shares of the company.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, a prominent provider of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services, has seen various insider transactions over the past year. Notably, there have been no insider purchases but three insider sales, including the recent transaction by the CEO.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp were priced at $73.66. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $36.54 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.79, which is lower than both the industry median of 26.105 and the company’s historical median. This indicates a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers and its own past.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's stock is estimated at $71.72. With the current price of $73.66, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

The insider transaction trends and valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the current stock status and insider confidence levels, which are crucial for investors tracking insider behaviors and company fundamentals.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.