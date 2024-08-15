Philip Smith, the CEO of a subsidiary at StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company on August 7, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and details that the shares were sold at a price of $75.89 each, totaling $303,560. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 221,898 shares of the company.

StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial) is a diversified financial services organization providing financial products and advisory services. The company's services include risk management, commodity and financial futures and options brokerage and trading, foreign exchange and treasury management, securities brokerage, and investment banking.

Over the past year, Philip Smith has sold a total of 39,125 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at StoneX Group Inc shows a total of 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the valuation front, StoneX Group Inc's shares were trading at $75.89 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.64, which is below the industry median of 17.9.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is $73.59, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

This sale by the insider could be part of normal portfolio adjustments or other personal financial planning. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.