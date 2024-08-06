On August 6, 2024, Krish Prabhu, Director at Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,803 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 19,166 shares of Sanmina Corp.

Sanmina Corp specializes in integrated manufacturing solutions, making it one of the leading electronics manufacturing services providers globally. The company's services include design, engineering, logistics, and repair services across a range of industries such as communications, defense and aerospace, industrial, medical, and automotive.

Over the past year, Krish Prabhu has sold a total of 9,129 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within Sanmina Corp, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sanmina Corp were priced at $67.39 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $3.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Sanmina Corp stands at 18.18, which is below the industry median of 22.525.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Sanmina Corp is estimated at $53.44 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.26. This suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider at Sanmina Corp provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

