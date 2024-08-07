Director Michael Arnold Acquires 1,800 Shares of AGCO Corp (AGCO)

On August 7, 2024, Michael Arnold, Director at AGCO Corp (AGCO, Financial), purchased 1,800 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 20,465 shares of AGCO Corp.

AGCO Corp, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural equipment, has seen a consistent pattern of insider purchases with two insider buys over the past year and no insider sales during the same period.

Shares of AGCO Corp were priced at $87.69 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of $6.634 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.88, which is above the industry median of 13.68.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AGCO Corp is estimated at $129.99 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent purchase by Director Michael Arnold could reflect a positive outlook on the company's future performance, aligning with the current undervaluation indicated by the GF Value.

