Director Michael Arnold Acquires 1,800 Shares of AGCO Corp (AGCO)

On August 7, 2024, Michael Arnold, Director at AGCO Corp (AGCO, Financial), purchased 1,800 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 20,465 shares of AGCO Corp.

AGCO Corp, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural equipment, has seen a consistent pattern of insider purchases with two insider buys over the past year and no insider sales during the same period.

Shares of AGCO Corp were priced at $87.69 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of $6.634 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.88, which is above the industry median of 13.68.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AGCO Corp is estimated at $129.99 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent purchase by Director Michael Arnold could reflect a positive outlook on the company's future performance, aligning with the current undervaluation indicated by the GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.