On August 7, 2024, Matthew Friend, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nike Inc (NKE, Financial), sold 5,410 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 16,813.686 shares of Nike Inc.

Over the past year, Matthew Friend has sold a total of 14,760 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 9 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Nike Inc, a global leader in athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories, is known for its strong brand and innovative products. The company's shares were trading at $72.88 on the day of the sale, giving it a market cap of approximately $111.24 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Nike Inc stands at 19.89, slightly below the industry median of 19.915 and the company's historical median. This valuation metric is a critical indicator of what investors are willing to pay for a share relative to its earnings.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Nike Inc is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $124.14, compared to the current price of $72.88, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

