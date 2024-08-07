On August 7, 2024, Raymond Pittard, Executive Vice President, sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies PLC (TT, Financial). The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 83,517.19 shares of the company.

Trane Technologies PLC is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, it brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation.

Over the past year, Raymond Pittard has sold a total of 14,949 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Trane Technologies PLC were trading at $328.65 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $73.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.41, which is above both the industry median of 15.23 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42. The GF Value of $231.51 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the broader insider selling trend at Trane Technologies PLC.

