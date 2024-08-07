Insider Sale: Executive Vice President Raymond Pittard Sells Shares of Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago

On August 7, 2024, Raymond Pittard, Executive Vice President, sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies PLC (TT, Financial). The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 83,517.19 shares of the company.

Trane Technologies PLC is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, it brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation.

Over the past year, Raymond Pittard has sold a total of 14,949 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Trane Technologies PLC were trading at $328.65 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $73.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.41, which is above both the industry median of 15.23 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42. The GF Value of $231.51 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

1821673183556825088.png

1821673253773668352.png

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the broader insider selling trend at Trane Technologies PLC.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.