On August 6, 2024, John Humphrey, Director at O-I Glass Inc (OI, Financial), purchased 15,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 84,227 shares of O-I Glass Inc.

O-I Glass Inc is a company that specializes in the manufacture of glass containers for the food and beverage industries, among others. It is a leading provider of sustainable, innovative glass packaging solutions.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $11.30, valuing the purchase at $169,500. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, John Humphrey has engaged in the purchase of 15,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of insider buying is noteworthy as there has been only 1 insider buy and 0 insider sells at O-I Glass Inc over the same period.

The company's shares are currently trading below the GF Value of $14.93, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The market cap of O-I Glass Inc is currently $1.743 billion.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.