On August 7, 2024, Pamela Stewart, a Director at Byline Bancorp Inc (BY, Financial), purchased 3,850 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 6,336 shares of Byline Bancorp Inc.

Byline Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Byline Bank, which provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States.

The shares were acquired at a price of $25.99 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $99,856.50. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Pamela Stewart has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 3,850 shares and selling none. This pattern of insider buying might suggest confidence in the firm's future prospects.

The insider transaction history for Byline Bancorp Inc shows a total of 25 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year, indicating a generally positive sentiment among insiders about the company's trajectory.

Currently, Byline Bancorp Inc has a market cap of approximately $1.14 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 9.49, which is below both the industry median of 10 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Byline Bancorp Inc, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

This recent insider purchase could be a key indicator for investors when considering the company's current valuation and future growth prospects.

