Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

2seventy bio Inc (TSVT, Financial) has successfully focused its efforts on Abecma, leading to a streamlined cost structure and strengthened financial position.

The company reported $43 million in proceeds from the sale of its oncology R&D business to Regeneron and its hemophilia A program to Novo Nordisk.

Abecma's performance in the US has improved following FDA approval for earlier line patients, with double-digit growth in patients undergoing apheresis.

The company achieved a $28 million or 43% reduction in GAAP operating expenses versus the first quarter of 2024.

2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) reported profitability for the quarter with $24.9 million of GAAP net income, aided by the Novo transaction.

Negative Points

Revenue growth for Abecma was modest, reflecting a two-month lag between patient enrollment and revenue recognition.

The company has not yet provided specific revenue guidance for Abecma sales, creating uncertainty for investors.

The transition of oncology assets to Regeneron means 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) no longer has direct control or visibility over these assets.

The market for Abecma is described as fluid and dynamic, which could pose challenges in predicting future growth trajectories.

Despite achieving quarterly profitability, the company acknowledges that this is currently a one-time event and not yet a consistent trend.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I'd like to understand more of the nature of the type of patients or sites that are starting apheresis in the third line. Any color you can give for either of those that would help us understand the growth going forward would be great.

A: In terms of the type of patients, it is a mix between third-line patients as well as later line, fourth, fifth line patients. It's hard for us to separate those out for reasons having to do with HIPAA and other privacy concerns, but we clearly believe we're seeing both late-line patients as well as starting to see the impact of these third-line patients. In terms of the sites, the major academic centers are the primary driver for us in terms of the business and total patient volume. We've been encouraged to see some of the sites that had previously gone a long time without writing an Abecma script coming back to Abecma.

Q: Could you provide some more color on the strategies that you're using to differentiate safety and efficacy at these sites? And could you provide some more color on the sales assumptions that underlie how you think about breakeven for 2seventy?

A: For safety and efficacy, Abecma showed significant superiority over standard of care in KarMMa-3, with a significant progression-free survival and other endpoints. We are clearly messaging on the consistent efficacy benefit and the importance of bridging therapy to optimize outcomes. The safety profile is well manageable and consistent, with very low frequency of delayed neurotoxicities. Regarding breakeven, we believe total US sales of less than $400 million make us breakeven as a total company. We are continuing to tighten internal OpEx, so it doesn't take much for us to become breakeven given the cost savings we're delivering this year.

Q: I wanted to understand a bit more context on the early experience for the 3L launch for Abecma, particularly with regards to volume of patients in this setting that have been treated with Abecma to date and how the slope of the 3L uptake curve compared to the later line launch curve you initially experienced.

A: The growth in apheresis in the second quarter, which was meaningful double-digit growth, should pull through into revenue growth in the third quarter. The early experience has been positive and encouraging, with additional sites coming back to Abecma and a broader dataset to detail in a larger patient population. The third-line market is much more fluid and dynamic compared to the fifth-line launch, which plays to our favor.

Q: When might you start providing guidance around Abecma sales? And do you have any updates around the timing for the Regeneron-led pipeline assets and the next type data readout there?

A: We haven't provided revenue guidance yet and want to get a couple of quarters into the launch before we start to guide specifically. Regarding the Regeneron oncology assets, we don't have direct visibility or control over those anymore. We do have downstream participation in terms of commercial and late-stage milestones, but that's not going to be a factor for us in the next couple of quarters.

Q: Are you hearing from physicians that there are any specific subsets of multiple myeloma patients that would preferentially receive Abecma rather than Carvykti or a bispecific?

A: It's a broad spectrum of third-line and later line patients. Safety is a significant factor, particularly the risk of severe neurotoxicity like Parkinson's, which weighs heavily on decision-making. We have a differentiated safety profile, and we are hearing that safety matters a lot, especially in earlier lines.

Q: As we see more data with Abecma in the real world and with other CAR-T programs, do you have any updated view on what underlies the Abecma differential safety versus the competing product?

A: Real-world evidence data are coming in continuously, and we are always assessing everything that is published. The ICANS neurotoxicity is well characterized, and there doesn't seem to be a huge difference between CARs. The non-ICANS neurotoxicity, including delayed neurotoxicities, seems to be at a very low frequency for Abecma compared to other products.

