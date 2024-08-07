Director Thomas Kenny Sells 2,000 Shares of Aflac Inc (AFL)

On August 7, 2024, Thomas Kenny, Director at Aflac Inc (AFL, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company.

Aflac Inc (AFL, Financial) is a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the United States and Japan. The company primarily sells voluntary supplemental insurance products including policies for cancer, critical illness, and life insurance.

Shares of Aflac Inc were priced at $98.95 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $56.48 billion. Aflac Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.67, which is below the industry median of 11.43. The GF Value of the stock is $74.31, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Over the past year, Thomas Kenny has sold a total of 7,000 shares of Aflac Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Aflac Inc shows a trend with 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-to-free cash flow, price-sales ratio, and price-book ratio, are derived from historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

