Director Gayle Crowell Buys Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

On August 6, 2024, Gayle Crowell, a Director at Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC, Financial), purchased 5,790 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 59,366 shares of Hercules Capital Inc.

Hercules Capital Inc is a specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

Over the past year, Gayle Crowell has increased her holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 6,492 shares. There have been no sales recorded by the insider during this period. The company has seen more insider buying than selling, with 7 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the last year.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Hercules Capital Inc were trading at $18.06. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.994 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Hercules Capital Inc stands at 10.30, which is below both the industry median of 12.07 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Hercules Capital Inc is $17.82 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

