Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial), a company specializing in virtual healthcare services, recently witnessed a significant transaction by one of its top executives. Stephany Verstraete, the Chief Marketing Officer, sold 15,000 shares of the company on August 7, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 45,158 shares of Teladoc Health Inc.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,111 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Teladoc Health Inc, where there have been 73 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Teladoc Health Inc were trading at $7.6. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $1.234 billion. According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, the stock has a GF Value of $28.01. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.27, suggesting that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is determined based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Teladoc Health Inc provides a range of healthcare services through a virtual platform, enabling remote doctor visits and medical consultations. This service model has become increasingly relevant in the current healthcare environment, emphasizing convenience and accessibility.

