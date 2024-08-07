Q1 2025 SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Please note that this conference is being recorded. Today, we have with us Mr. Vamsi Krishna Potluri, Executive Director; Mr. Lakshmi Narayan Tammineedi, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Thirumalesh Tumma, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.



Vamsi Potluri - SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Additional Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our first-quarter FY25 conference call. It's a great pleasure to have you all here, and I hope you and your families and your loved ones are all in good