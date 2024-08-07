On August 7, 2024, John Good, Director at Farmland Partners Inc (FPI, Financial), purchased 24,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings to 86,465 shares.

Farmland Partners Inc (FPI, Financial) is a real estate company that owns and manages farmland across North America. The company focuses on acquiring high-quality farms and related agricultural facilities that are leased to experienced tenants or operators.

Over the past year, the insider has made significant investments in the company, purchasing a total of 24,000 shares and not selling any. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Farmland Partners Inc, which has seen 3 insider buys and no insider sells over the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Farmland Partners Inc were trading at $10.15. The company has a market cap of approximately $492.747 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.73, which is above the industry median of 17.12.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Farmland Partners Inc is estimated at $10.55 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors about the perceived value and future prospects of Farmland Partners Inc.

