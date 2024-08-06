On August 6, 2024, Meghan Fitzgerald, a Director at Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,269 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp.

Tenet Healthcare Corp operates as a diversified healthcare services company that primarily operates general hospitals and related healthcare facilities such as outpatient surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and urgent care centers in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Tenet Healthcare Corp shows a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp were priced at $146.34 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $14.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 5.51, which is below both the industry median of 23.71 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp is $83.09 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.76. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by Director Meghan Fitzgerald marks a notable insider transaction at Tenet Healthcare Corp, as the insider continues to adjust their holdings in the company.

