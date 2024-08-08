Director Henry Nassau Acquires 10,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Henry Nassau, Director of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 165,557 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc specializes in originating and managing commercial mortgage loans and other debt-related investments. This activity is crucial for generating income through interest and fees associated with these financial products.

The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $17.52 each, resulting in a total investment by the insider of $175,200. On the day of the purchase, the market cap of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc was approximately $3.045 billion.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine if a stock is undervalued or overvalued, the GF Value of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is $20.87. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and 22 insider sells at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a broader pattern of insider activity that includes both acquisitions and disposals of shares.

This insider buying activity could be of interest to investors looking for signs of confidence from company executives and board members, especially in the context of the stock's current valuation metrics and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.