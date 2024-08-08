On August 8, 2024, Henry Nassau, Director of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 165,557 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc specializes in originating and managing commercial mortgage loans and other debt-related investments. This activity is crucial for generating income through interest and fees associated with these financial products.

The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $17.52 each, resulting in a total investment by the insider of $175,200. On the day of the purchase, the market cap of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc was approximately $3.045 billion.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine if a stock is undervalued or overvalued, the GF Value of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is $20.87. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and 22 insider sells at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a broader pattern of insider activity that includes both acquisitions and disposals of shares.

This insider buying activity could be of interest to investors looking for signs of confidence from company executives and board members, especially in the context of the stock's current valuation metrics and market performance.

