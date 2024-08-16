Dan Batrack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK, Financial), executed a sale of 17,924 shares of the company on August 6, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 24,877 shares of Tetra Tech Inc.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 39,924 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Tetra Tech Inc, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Tetra Tech Inc, a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, focuses on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. The company's services support government and commercial clients by providing innovative solutions to complex problems focused on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development.

On the date of the sale, shares of Tetra Tech Inc were trading at $227.72. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $12.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 42.84, significantly above both the industry median of 15.23 and the historical median for the company.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.18, based on a GF Value of $192.62. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current valuation metrics.

