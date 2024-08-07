On August 7, 2024, Corning Painter, CEO of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., purchased 20,000 shares of Orion SA (OEC, Financial) at a price of $17.48 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this purchase, the insider now owns a total of 948,776 shares of the company.

Orion SA specializes in the production and marketing of carbon black, a material used in various applications including printing inks, plastics, and rubber products.

Over the past year, Corning Painter has bought a total of 35,000 shares and has not sold any shares. The recent acquisition is part of a broader trend of insider buying at Orion SA, with 5 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year.

Shares of Orion SA were trading at $17.48 on the day of the purchase, giving the company a market cap of $1.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.77, which is lower than both the industry median of 23.76 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Orion SA is estimated at $23.05 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the CEO regarding the company's future performance, aligning with the current valuation metrics that suggest the stock is undervalued.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.