On August 7, 2024, Avi Zeevi, Director at Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 234,266 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 302,337 shares of Payoneer Global Inc.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial services company, providing online money transfer and digital payment services. The company facilitates cross-border transactions in multiple currencies for small and medium-sized businesses, online sellers, freelancers, and others.

Over the past year, Avi Zeevi has sold a total of 684,226 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc were trading at $6.11 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.57, which is lower than the industry median of 26.105.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $6.44, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This suggests that Payoneer Global Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event provides an insight into the recent activities of key stakeholders within Payoneer Global Inc, reflecting their transactions and holdings in the company's stock.

