Q1 2025 HG Infra Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HG infra Engineering Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call hosted by Go India Advisors. (Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



And I now hand the conference over to Ms. Sana Kapoor from Go India Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Sana Kapoor - Go India Advisors - Analyst



Thank you, Shlok. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to HG Infra Engineering Limited earnings call to discuss the Q1 FY25 results. With us, we have on the call, Mr. Harendra Singh, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Rajeev Mishra, our Chief Financial Officer.



We must remind you that the discussion on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements and must be, therefore, viewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces.



May I now request Mr. Harendra Singh to take us through the company's business outlook and performance subsequent to which we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Harendra Singh<