PI Industries Ltd (BOM:523642) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Export Growth Amid Domestic Challenges

PI Industries Ltd (BOM:523642) reports an 8% revenue increase driven by exports, despite a decline in domestic revenue and profit after tax.

Summary
  • Revenue: INR 20,689 million, an 8% increase year-on-year.
  • Export Revenue: INR 17,494 million, a 12% growth year-on-year.
  • Domestic Revenue: INR 3,195 million, an 8% decline year-on-year.
  • Profit After Tax: INR 4,488 million, a 17% decrease year-on-year.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: INR 6,145 million, a 103% increase year-on-year.
  • Trade Working Capital: Reduced to 55 days from 83 days as of June 30, 2023.
  • Inventory Levels: Reduced to approximately 50 days from 73 days as of June 30, 2023.
  • Net Cash (Net of Debt): INR 44,655 million.
  • Shareholder's Fund: Increased to INR 91,855 million.
  • Effective Tax Rate (ETR): 20.7% for Q1 FY25, expected to be around 22% to 23% for FY25.
Release Date: August 08, 2024

Positive Points

  • Revenue increased by 28% in Q1-FY25, driven mainly by exports.
  • Agchem export revenue grew by 14%, with a 24% increase in volume for new products.
  • Domestic revenue saw a strong growth of 39% year-on-year.
  • Profit margins improved due to a favorable product mix and higher share of biological products.
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased by 103% to INR 6,145 million.

Negative Points

  • Profit after tax decreased by 17% to INR 4,488 million.
  • Domestic revenue declined by 8% to INR 3,195 million.
  • Pharma segment experienced a PBT loss of INR 70 crore due to deferred revenues.
  • Effective tax rate increased to 20.7% from 14% in the previous year.
  • Inventory levels remain high, impacting immediate business performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Margins have been strong this quarter at about 28%, despite a PBT loss in the Pharma segment. Should we expect these margins to sustain for the rest of the year?
A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: Margins are linked to the product mix, which changes from quarter to quarter. We maintain our guidance of achieving 50-51% gross margin and 25-26% EBITDA margin for the year.

Q: Regarding the Pharma segment, is the deferment of revenues primarily from the Archimica business in Italy or CDMO shipments from Therachem in India?
A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: It is a mix of both. The deferment is due to high inventory levels with customers, and we are reviewing the ongoing schedule of supply. We will have better clarity by next quarter.

Q: What would the contribution from new products be in the CSM business this quarter as a percentage of revenues?
A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: New products contributed more than 20% to the revenues.

Q: We are increasing our expected product launches to around 8-10 versus the typical 5-6. Will this be a mix of Agchem and Pharma?
A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: Yes, this will be a mix of Agchem, electronics chemicals, and other specialty chemicals. Pharma will be included in the pharma business.

Q: On the gross margin expansion front, are the new products margin accretive?
A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: Yes, the margin expansion is driven by both new CSM products and a favorable product mix in the domestic area, including biologicals.

Q: Given the deferment in Pharma revenues, what is the overall guidance for this financial year?
A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: We are reviewing the inventory and order book position and will provide better clarity in the coming quarters.

Q: What is the CapEx expectation for this year, and is there a plan to augment new products with dedicated capacity?
A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: We have a CapEx plan of INR 800-900 crores for this year. We are also optimizing capacity utilization and improving throughput, which helps in commercializing new products without heavy investment.

Q: How is the Pharma business progressing in terms of integration and achieving initial guidance?
A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: We maintain a robust outlook. Integration, modernization, and building a differentiated model are progressing well. Temporary setbacks are expected, but the mid- to long-term outlook remains strong.

Q: Given the strong gross margin expansion this quarter, why are you maintaining a 50% gross margin guidance?
A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: Margins are linked to the product mix, which changes quarter-on-quarter. We maintain our guidance of around 50-51% gross margin.

Q: What is the overall revenue guidance for FY25, given the first quarter numbers?
A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: A lot will depend on how the domestic season pans out. The first quarter was impacted by delayed monsoons, but we expect positive momentum in the second quarter.

