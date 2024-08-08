Release Date: August 08, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 28% in Q1-FY25, driven mainly by exports.

Agchem export revenue grew by 14%, with a 24% increase in volume for new products.

Domestic revenue saw a strong growth of 39% year-on-year.

Profit margins improved due to a favorable product mix and higher share of biological products.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by 103% to INR 6,145 million.

Negative Points

Profit after tax decreased by 17% to INR 4,488 million.

Domestic revenue declined by 8% to INR 3,195 million.

Pharma segment experienced a PBT loss of INR 70 crore due to deferred revenues.

Effective tax rate increased to 20.7% from 14% in the previous year.

Inventory levels remain high, impacting immediate business performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Margins have been strong this quarter at about 28%, despite a PBT loss in the Pharma segment. Should we expect these margins to sustain for the rest of the year?

A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: Margins are linked to the product mix, which changes from quarter to quarter. We maintain our guidance of achieving 50-51% gross margin and 25-26% EBITDA margin for the year.

Q: Regarding the Pharma segment, is the deferment of revenues primarily from the Archimica business in Italy or CDMO shipments from Therachem in India?

A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: It is a mix of both. The deferment is due to high inventory levels with customers, and we are reviewing the ongoing schedule of supply. We will have better clarity by next quarter.

Q: What would the contribution from new products be in the CSM business this quarter as a percentage of revenues?

A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: New products contributed more than 20% to the revenues.

Q: We are increasing our expected product launches to around 8-10 versus the typical 5-6. Will this be a mix of Agchem and Pharma?

A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: Yes, this will be a mix of Agchem, electronics chemicals, and other specialty chemicals. Pharma will be included in the pharma business.

Q: On the gross margin expansion front, are the new products margin accretive?

A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: Yes, the margin expansion is driven by both new CSM products and a favorable product mix in the domestic area, including biologicals.

Q: Given the deferment in Pharma revenues, what is the overall guidance for this financial year?

A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: We are reviewing the inventory and order book position and will provide better clarity in the coming quarters.

Q: What is the CapEx expectation for this year, and is there a plan to augment new products with dedicated capacity?

A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: We have a CapEx plan of INR 800-900 crores for this year. We are also optimizing capacity utilization and improving throughput, which helps in commercializing new products without heavy investment.

Q: How is the Pharma business progressing in terms of integration and achieving initial guidance?

A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: We maintain a robust outlook. Integration, modernization, and building a differentiated model are progressing well. Temporary setbacks are expected, but the mid- to long-term outlook remains strong.

Q: Given the strong gross margin expansion this quarter, why are you maintaining a 50% gross margin guidance?

A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: Margins are linked to the product mix, which changes quarter-on-quarter. We maintain our guidance of around 50-51% gross margin.

Q: What is the overall revenue guidance for FY25, given the first quarter numbers?

A: Rajnish Sarna, Executive: A lot will depend on how the domestic season pans out. The first quarter was impacted by delayed monsoons, but we expect positive momentum in the second quarter.

