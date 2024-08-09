On August 9, 2024, AirSculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand Elite Body Sculpture. The company provides custom body contouring using its proprietary AirSculpt method, which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Performance Overview

AirSculpt Technologies Inc reported a revenue of $51.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, an 8.4% decline from $55.7 million in the same period last year. The company also reported a net loss of $3.2 million, compared to a net income of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $6.9 million, down from $14.6 million in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenue $51.0 million $55.7 million Net Income $(3.2) million $1.8 million Adjusted EBITDA $6.9 million $14.6 million Case Volume 3,949 4,186

Challenges and Strategic Focus

The company attributed its revenue decline to a challenging consumer spending environment and increased brand awareness spending, which has a longer case conversion cycle. Interim CEO and CFO Dennis Dean commented,

Our revenue performance in the quarter reflected the challenging consumer spending environment with profitability further pressured by brand awareness spend, which has a much longer case conversion cycle."

Despite these challenges, the company noted that its new locations opened in 2023 performed ahead of expectations, indicating strong demand for its procedures. Dean emphasized the company's near-term priorities: returning to core business, reducing costs, stabilizing revenue, and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

For the first six months of 2024, AirSculpt Technologies Inc reported a revenue of $98.6 million, a 2.8% decline from $101.5 million in the same period last year. The company achieved a net income of $2.8 million, down from $1.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was $14.2 million, compared to $24.1 million in the previous year.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Cost of service: $18.8 million, down from $19.9 million in Q2 2023

Selling, general, and administrative expenses: $34.3 million, up from $27.9 million in Q2 2023

Depreciation and amortization: $2.9 million, up from $2.5 million in Q2 2023

Balance sheet highlights as of June 30, 2024, include:

Cash and cash equivalents: $9.9 million

Total assets: $210.1 million

Total liabilities: $125.1 million

Total stockholders' equity: $85.0 million

Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, AirSculpt Technologies Inc had $9.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.0 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. The company generated $6.8 million in operating cash flow for the first six months of 2024, compared to $18.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Revised 2024 Guidance

The company has revised its full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:

Revenues of approximately $180 to $190 million

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $23 to $28 million

Adjusted EBITDA to cash flow from operations conversion ratio of approximately 50%

Five new centers to open in the second half of 2024

For more detailed information, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AirSculpt Technologies Inc for further details.