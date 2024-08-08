Atrion Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS at $0.23, Revenue Hits $48.8 Million

Second Quarter Results Highlight Revenue Increase Despite Acquisition-Related Expenses

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $48.8 million, up 11% year-over-year from $43.8 million.
  • Net Income: $0.4 million, down from $6.6 million in the same period last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.23, a significant decrease from $3.73 in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $0.5 million, down $6.8 million from the prior year, impacted by $5.0 million in acquisition-related expenses.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $5.5 million, down 25% from the prior year period after excluding merger-related expenses.
  • Cash and Investments: Totaled $23.2 million as of June 30, 2024, with the company remaining debt-free.
  • Inventory Reduction: Inventories declined 10% from Q1 2024 and are 18% lower than December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Atrion Corp (ATRI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Atrion Corp, a company specializing in developing and manufacturing medical products, reported significant revenue growth but faced challenges in operating income due to acquisition-related expenses.

1821856917803397120.png

Company Overview

Atrion Corp develops and manufactures products for medical applications. Its fluid-delivery products, which include valves used in anesthesia and oncology applications, contribute the largest proportion of revenue. The company's cardiovascular products, such as the MPS2 Myocardial Protection System, are used in open-heart surgery. Atrion also offers ophthalmic products for disinfecting contact lenses. The majority of Atrion's revenue is generated in the United States.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Atrion Corp reported revenues of $48.8 million, an 11% increase from $43.8 million in the same period of 2023. However, operating income was significantly impacted, dropping to $0.5 million from $7.4 million in the prior year period. This decline was primarily due to a $5.0 million accrual of acquisition-related expenses.

Net income for the quarter was $0.4 million, down from $6.6 million in Q2 2023. Diluted earnings per share also saw a sharp decline, falling to $0.23 from $3.73 in the same period last year.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Atrion Corp achieved notable revenue growth, particularly in its MPS consoles and disposables, which saw sales increases of 22% and 21%, respectively. The company also reported a continued recovery in its fluid delivery products, with certain product families experiencing double-digit revenue increases compared to the prior year period.

David Battat, President and CEO, commented, “We were pleased to see strong revenue growth of 11%. Adjusting for the accrual of expenses relating to the merger with Nordson Corporation announced May 28, 2024, operating income was $5.5 million, down 25% from the prior year period. Our MPS consoles showed particularly strong growth, with sales up 22% and MPS disposables sales up 21%.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenues $48.8 million $43.8 million 11%
Operating Income $0.5 million $7.4 million -93%
Net Income $0.4 million $6.6 million -94%
Diluted EPS $0.23 $3.73 -94%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Atrion Corp reported cash and short-term investments totaling $17.6 million, up from $6.3 million at the end of 2023. The company remains debt-free, which is a significant strength in maintaining financial stability. Inventories decreased by 18% from December 31, 2023, reflecting the company's efforts to manage supply chain disruptions and reduce overhead absorption.

Analysis

Atrion Corp's Q2 2024 results highlight a mixed performance. While the company achieved strong revenue growth, the significant decline in operating income due to acquisition-related expenses poses a challenge. The company's ability to manage inventory levels and maintain a debt-free balance sheet are positive indicators of financial health. However, the impact of acquisition-related expenses on profitability will be a key area to monitor in the coming quarters.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Atrion Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.