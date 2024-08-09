Sylvamo Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.98 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $933M Misses Expectations

Strong Performance Driven by Improved Price and Mix

Summary
  • Net Income: $83 million ($1.98 per diluted share), a significant increase from $43 million ($1.02 per diluted share) in the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: $933 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $961.33 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $164 million with an 18% margin, up from $118 million and a 13% margin in the previous quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $62 million, a substantial improvement from negative $33 million in the previous quarter.
  • Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $115 million, a significant increase from $27 million in the previous quarter.
  • Segment Performance: North America operating profit rose to $77 million from $62 million, Latin America to $37 million from $14 million, and Europe to $8 million from a loss of $4 million.
  • Dividend Increase: Declared a 50% increase in the third-quarter dividend to $0.45 per share, up from $0.30 per share.
On August 9, 2024, Sylvamo Corp (SLVM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Sylvamo Corp, a leading uncoated papers company, operates across Europe, Latin America, and North America, producing a variety of paper products including cut size and offset paper, market pulp, and specialty papers.

Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Sylvamo Corp reported net income of $83 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, significantly higher than the $43 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, reported in the first quarter. Adjusted operating earnings mirrored this growth, reaching $83 million ($1.98 per diluted share) compared to $45 million ($1.07 per diluted share) in the previous quarter. The company's adjusted EBITDA also saw a notable increase, rising to $164 million (18% margin) from $118 million (13% margin) in Q1.

Operational Performance

Sylvamo Corp's operational performance was bolstered by a $26 million improvement in price and mix, driven by favorable pulp and paper price realizations across all regions and a better mix in Latin America. Volume increased by $8 million due to seasonally stronger demand in Latin America, while operations and other costs improved by $10 million, primarily due to solid operations and seasonally lower costs. However, planned maintenance outage expenses increased by $4 million, and input and transportation costs decreased by $6 million, mainly in North America.

Segment Analysis

Segment Net Sales (Q2 2024) Net Sales (Q1 2024) Net Sales (Q2 2023) Operating Profit (Q2 2024) Operating Profit (Q1 2024) Operating Profit (Q2 2023)
Europe $206 million $207 million $210 million $8 million $(4) million $(11) million
Latin America $245 million $216 million $250 million $37 million $14 million $48 million
North America $493 million $490 million $474 million $77 million $62 million $45 million

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash provided by operating activities surged to $115 million from $27 million in the first quarter, while free cash flow turned positive at $62 million, compared to a negative $33 million in Q1. This improvement underscores Sylvamo Corp's strong cash generation capabilities, which are crucial for maintaining a robust balance sheet and funding future growth initiatives.

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter, price and mix were favorable and input costs largely remained stable compared to last quarter. Uncoated freesheet conditions improved in the first half of the year, with year-over-year demand up in Europe and North America and down slightly in Latin America. After successfully completing our heaviest planned maintenance outage quarter of 2024, we have more than 70% of our annual planned maintenance outages behind us." - Jean-Michel Ribiéras, Chairman and CEO

Outlook

Looking ahead to the third quarter, Sylvamo Corp projects adjusted EBITDA between $170 million and $185 million. The company expects a slight unfavorable impact on price and mix, but anticipates volume increases driven by Latin America and North America. Operations and other costs are expected to rise due to higher unabsorbed fixed costs from economic downtime, while input and transportation costs are projected to increase due to fiber in Latin America and energy in North America. Planned maintenance outage expenses are expected to decrease by $28 million.

Overall, Sylvamo Corp's strong second-quarter performance, driven by improved price and mix, positions the company well for continued growth and profitability. Investors and stakeholders can access the full details of the earnings report in the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sylvamo Corp for further details.

