AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $626M Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS at $(0.66)

AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) released its 8-K filing on August 9, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $626 million, exceeded estimates of $601.34 million, representing a 7.8% decrease year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.66), a significant decline from $1.60 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $95 million, down 35.5% from $147.6 million in the prior year.
  • Operating Income: $11 million, a sharp decline of 89.8% from $105.7 million in the previous year, impacted by $97 million in impairment and other charges.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $153 million, down 13.6% from $176.8 million in the prior year, with a margin of 24%.
  • Streaming Revenues: $150 million, a 9% increase year-over-year, driven by subscriber growth and price increases.
Article's Main Image

AMC Networks Inc (AMCX, Financial), a company known for its linear pay-TV networks and streaming services, reported its Q2 2024 earnings, showcasing a mixed performance. The company owns popular networks such as AMC, WE tv, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV, and has a significant presence in the streaming market with AMC+ as its flagship platform.

1821872288505688064.png

Performance Overview

AMC Networks Inc (AMCX, Financial) reported net revenues of $626 million for Q2 2024, a decrease of 8% from the prior year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $651.34 million. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $(0.66), while the adjusted EPS was $1.24, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.17.

Operational Highlights

CEO Kristin Dolan emphasized the company's strategic focus on programming, partnerships, and profitability. Key operational highlights include:

  • Expanded partnership with Netflix to curate and window prior seasons of 15 AMC branded shows.
  • New licensing partnership with Sky, making Sky the new home of The Walking Dead Universe in the UK.
  • Price increases for Acorn TV and HIDIVE with minimal impact on churn.
  • Launch of AMC Reality on ITVX, the UK’s largest AVOD platform.

Financial Highlights

AMC Networks Inc (AMCX, Financial) reported net cash provided by operating activities of $104 million and free cash flow of $95 million. The company’s operating income was $11 million, including impairment and other charges of $97 million. Adjusted operating income was $153 million, with a margin of 24%.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Revenues $625.9M $678.6M -7.8%
Operating Income $10.8M $105.7M -89.8%
Adjusted Operating Income $152.8M $176.8M -13.6%
Diluted EPS $(0.66) $1.60 n/m
Adjusted EPS $1.24 $2.02 -38.6%

Segment Performance

Domestic operations saw a 7% decline in revenues to $538 million, driven by a 3% decrease in subscription revenues and an 18% drop in content licensing revenues. Streaming revenues, however, increased by 9% to $150 million. The international segment reported a 9% decline in revenues to $90 million, primarily due to the divestiture of 25/7 Media and a one-time adjustment payment.

Challenges and Achievements

AMC Networks Inc (AMCX, Financial) faced several challenges, including a decline in linear subscriber numbers and a challenging advertising market. Despite these hurdles, the company achieved significant milestones, such as expanding its streaming subscriber base to 11.6 million and entering into strategic partnerships with Netflix and Sky.

Commentary

"AMC Networks continues to find opportunities in a strategic plan built around programming, partnerships and profitability. Key to our plan is the creation and curation of celebrated films and series, and making them available to audiences everywhere, including through an exciting new branded content licensing agreement with Netflix." - CEO Kristin Dolan

Financial Metrics

Important financial metrics include:

  • Net cash provided by operating activities: $104 million
  • Free cash flow: $95 million
  • Adjusted operating income: $153 million
  • Adjusted EPS: $1.24

Analysis

AMC Networks Inc (AMCX, Financial) demonstrated resilience in a challenging market environment. The company's strategic focus on streaming and content licensing, coupled with cost management measures, helped mitigate the impact of declining linear subscriber numbers and a tough advertising market. The expansion of partnerships with major players like Netflix and Sky is expected to bolster future revenue streams.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AMC Networks Inc for further details.

