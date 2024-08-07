Aug 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome everyone to the Second Quarter 2020 for Business Update Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, simply press the star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press the star one. Again. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Steve McCormick of Biora Genesis. Please go ahead.



Steve McCormick - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. - Vice President of Corporate Affairs



Thank you, operator. Good morning. I'm Steve McCormick, Vice President of Corporate Affairs for fibrogenesis. Thank you for joining pathogenesis 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. On the call with us today are Mr. P. Peter past Kelly, President and CEO of pathogenesis, and Mr. Andre Manila, the Company's Chief Financial Officer.



The Company issued a news release on Tuesday, August sixth, 2024 containing the financial results and