Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $348.3M, GAAP EPS at $(1.44)

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $348.3 million, up 11% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $342.98 million.
  • Net Loss: $79.2 million, significantly higher than the $21.4 million loss in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(1.44) per diluted share, compared to $(0.39) per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $77.8 million, a 39% increase from $56.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $67.0 million, an 83% increase from $36.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased 29% to $423.8 million, driven by a $96.3 million goodwill impairment charge.
  • Cash and Debt: $122.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $892.5 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 9, 2024, Envestnet Inc (ENV, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Envestnet, a leading provider of wealth-management technology and solutions, reported a mixed quarter with revenue surpassing analyst estimates but a significant increase in net loss.

Company Overview

Envestnet Inc (ENV, Financial) provides wealth-management technology and solutions to registered investment advisors, banks, broker/dealers, and other firms. Its Tamarac platform offers trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software to high-end RIAs. The company also provides research and consulting services through its portfolio management consultants. Envestnet's acquisitions of Yodlee in 2015 and MoneyGuidePro in 2019 have bolstered its data aggregation and financial planning tools, respectively.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $348.3 million $312.4 million 11%
Net Loss $(79.2) million $(21.4) million *
Adjusted EBITDA $77.8 million $56.0 million 39%
Adjusted Net Income $36.4 million $30.4 million 20%
Free Cash Flow $67.0 million $36.7 million 83%

1821886955194052608.png

Performance Analysis

Envestnet Inc (ENV, Financial) reported total revenue of $348.3 million for Q2 2024, an 11% increase from $312.4 million in Q2 2023. This revenue growth was driven by an 18% increase in asset-based recurring revenue, which represented 63% of total revenue, up from 59% in the previous year. Subscription-based recurring revenue saw a modest 3% increase, accounting for 34% of total revenue, down from 37% in Q2 2023. However, professional services and other non-recurring revenue decreased by 8% year-over-year.

Despite the revenue growth, Envestnet faced significant challenges, with total operating expenses rising by 29% to $423.8 million. This increase was primarily due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $96.3 million. Consequently, the company reported a net loss of $79.2 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $21.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements

Envestnet's adjusted EBITDA increased by 39% to $77.8 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Adjusted net income also rose by 20% to $36.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. Free cash flow saw a significant increase of 83%, reaching $67.0 million, indicating strong cash generation capabilities.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, Envestnet had $122.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $892.5 million in outstanding debt. The company's $500.0 million revolving credit facility remained undrawn. Notably, Envestnet corrected a clerical error related to the classification of its Convertible Notes due 2025, which had been previously recorded as non-current debt.

Segment Reporting and Adjustments

Envestnet adjusted its segment reporting to reflect its current organizational structure. Additionally, the company corrected immaterial errors related to the classification of certain transactions in its financial statements.

Commentary

Jim Fox, Board Chair and Interim CEO, stated, "We look forward to the successful completion of our pending transaction with Bain Capital and the value it will deliver to our shareholders. We remain committed to maintaining our leading position, which is based on executing on what our clients need and deepening our relationships with them."

Conclusion

Envestnet Inc (ENV, Financial) demonstrated strong revenue growth and improved operational efficiency in Q2 2024. However, the significant increase in net loss due to higher operating expenses and a goodwill impairment charge poses challenges. The company's robust cash flow and liquidity position provide a solid foundation for future growth and strategic initiatives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Envestnet Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.