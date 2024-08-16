PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $65.02, PayPal Holdings Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 1.15%, marked against a three-month change of 1.03%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that PayPal Holdings Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. GuruFocus assigned PayPal Holdings Inc a GF Score of 98 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding PayPal Holdings Inc Business

PayPal Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $66.47 billion and annual sales of $31.03 billion, operates with a 17.54% operating margin. Since its spin-off from eBay in 2015, PayPal has been at the forefront of electronic payment solutions, focusing on online transactions. With 426 million active accounts by the end of 2023, and ownership of Venmo, a popular person-to-person payment platform, PayPal continues to expand its market presence vigorously.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, PayPal Holdings Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for PayPal Holdings Inc stands impressively at 15.46, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.31, PayPal Holdings Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The Profitability Rank shows PayPal Holdings Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, demonstrating enhanced efficiency and profitability. Ranked highly in Growth, PayPal Holdings Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business, with a notable 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 14.2%, outperforming 60.69% of competitors in the Credit Services industry.

Conclusion

Considering PayPal Holdings Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. For investors seeking similar opportunities, exploring companies with strong GF Scores is advisable. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

