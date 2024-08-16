What's Driving Genpact Ltd's Surprising 14% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago

Genpact Ltd (G, Financial) has recently demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market, with a notable 7.53% increase over the past week and an impressive 14.09% rise over the last three months. As of the latest data, the company boasts a market capitalization of $6.57 billion. Currently, the stock is considered modestly undervalued, with a price of $36.52 compared to a GF Value of $49.93, suggesting potential room for growth.

Introduction to Genpact Ltd

Genpact Ltd, operating in the software industry, is a prominent provider of business process management services. The company caters to a diverse range of industry verticals including banking, financial services, consumer goods, and more, with a significant market presence in India. Originally a spin-off from General Electric, Genpact continues to derive a substantial portion of its revenue from this affiliation. The company's comprehensive service offerings encompass areas such as risk management, finance, and human resources, among others.

1821928374935908352.png

Assessing Genpact's Profitability

Genpact Ltd stands out with a high Profitability Rank of 9/10, indicating its superior performance relative to peers. The company's Operating Margin is 14.18%, surpassing 80.97% of its competitors. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 30.83%, and its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 13.88%, both metrics outperforming the majority of peers. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 17.24% further underscores Genpact's efficient use of capital. Remarkably, the company has maintained profitability consistently over the past decade.

Growth Trajectory of Genpact

Genpact's Growth Rank is also impressive at 9/10. The company has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 8.50% and a 5-Year Rate of 9.20%. Looking ahead, analysts estimate a Total Revenue Growth Rate of 5.43% over the next three to five years. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at a robust 27.30%, reflecting strong earnings potential moving forward.

Investor Confidence and Market Position

Genpact's appeal among investors is evident from its top shareholders. Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1.11% of the shares, followed by Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65%, and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 0.1%. This level of investment from renowned market players underscores confidence in Genpact's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its peers, Genpact holds a competitive edge. It is positioned among companies like Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD, Financial) with a market cap of $5.18 billion, Science Applications International Corp (SAIC, Financial) at $6.31 billion, and Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR, Financial) at $6.02 billion. This places Genpact in a strong position within the industry, reflecting its robust market cap and growth potential.

Conclusion

In summary, Genpact Ltd's recent stock performance and valuation metrics paint a picture of a company with solid market standing and promising growth prospects. The company's consistent profitability, strategic market position, and strong investor backing are key factors that contribute to its appealing stock performance. As the market continues to recognize its value, Genpact's stock is likely to attract further attention from investors seeking robust returns.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.