Aug 08, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Aug 08, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Riad Mishlawi

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Khalid Nabilsi

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - Chief Financial Officer



Riad Mishlawi - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you for joining our 2024 half-year results presentation. I'm Riad Mishlawi, CEO of Hikma, and I'm joined here with Khalid Nabilsi our CFO. I'll kick off by providing a quick summary of our first half results and an update on our strategic progress. And I will then hand over to Khalid to take you through financials in more details.



I'm extremely pleased with our first half performance, both financially and in terms of strategic progress. All three of our businesses have grown the top line, resulting in a 10% increase in group revenue. We delivered a core operating profit of $402 million in line with last year, this is a great result. It