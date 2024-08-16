Insider Sale at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

EVP & Chief Administrative Officer Nicole Theophilus of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB, Financial) sold 4,801 shares of the company on August 7, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, known for its technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the global transit and freight rail industries, has seen a pattern of insider sales over the past year. There have been 17 insider sales and no insider buys during this period. Over the past year, Nicole Theophilus has sold a total of 10,469 shares and has not purchased any shares.

On the date of the latest sale, shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp were priced at $154.64. This valuation brings the company's market cap to approximately $27.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.06, which is above the industry median of 13.89.

The stock's current price also reflects a GF Value of $129.95, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. This suggests that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

