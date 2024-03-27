Mar 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Ramaco Resources update conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeremy Sussman, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Jeremy Sussman - Ramaco Resources Inc - EVP & CFO
Thank you. On behalf of Ramaco Resources, I'd like to welcome all of you to our first rare earth elements update conference call. With me this morning is Randy Atkins, our Chairman and CEO; and Dr. Alex Moyes, our Director of Critical Minerals.
Before we start, I'd like to share our normal cautionary statement. Certain items discussed on today's call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco's expectations concerning future events.
These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Ramaco's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results
Ramaco Resources Inc to Host Investor Conference Call Transcript
Mar 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...