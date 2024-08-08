Release Date: August 08, 2024

Positive Points

Unipol Gruppo SpA (STU:UIPN, Financial) reported robust top-line growth in the P&C segment, driven primarily by the health business.

The company achieved a very good result in terms of technical profitability in non-motor lines, thanks to actions like repricing and derisking.

Life insurance segment showed positive net inflows, particularly driven by bancassurance through BPER Banca.

The solvency ratio closed at a robust 221%, despite negative financial market performance and the impact of the tender offer on UnipolSai shares.

Capital generation in the first half of the year supported the increase in the solvency ratio, indicating strong financial health.

Negative Points

The combined ratio was negatively impacted by the decision to add reserves due to updates from the Court of Milan, affecting big injuries and mortal accidents.

The company had to add almost EUR100 million in liability incurred claims and an additional EUR50 million in current year best estimates, impacting the combined ratio by 3 percentage points.

There was a deceleration in life insurance net inflows in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

Claim inflation remains sticky, particularly in auto parts prices and labor costs, posing a challenge to cost management.

The company is still awaiting the final version of the law regarding the portability of black boxes, which could impact future operations and volumes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the impact of the new regulation regarding the portability of black boxes on your P&C business?

A: We are awaiting the final version of the law. Currently, discussions are ongoing about the minimum set of information to be released to clients and the indemnity to be paid by the new company to the old one. We are confident that the law will be manageable without significant issues. (Matteo Laterza, CEO & General Manager; Enrico San Pietro, Insurance General Manager)

Q: Can you confirm the impact of the new guarantee fund on the life business for the full year?

A: The EUR18 million provision made for the first half is expected to cover the full year 2024. No additional provisions are forecasted. (Matteo Laterza, CEO & General Manager)

Q: Could you clarify the movements in the CSM for the life business in the last quarter?

A: The CSM produced by new business exceeded the release in the first half. Negative impacts came from operating variances, estimated at EUR91 million, due to changes in portfolio products and assumptions. (Matteo Laterza, CEO & General Manager)

Q: How much of the new Milan Court tables' impact was already expected and included in your pricing?

A: The update was somewhat expected, with an average increase of 16%. We decided to maintain our prudence buffer by updating our reserves, resulting in a total addition of over EUR120 million, impacting the combined ratio by 3 percentage points. (Enrico San Pietro, Insurance General Manager)

Q: Can you provide a breakdown of the solvency ratio increase in Q2?

A: Despite a 2 percentage point loss from financial markets and a 6 percentage point impact from the UnipolSai tender offer, capital generation and the update of the in-force value in the life insurance business led to a net increase. (Matteo Laterza, CEO & General Manager)

Q: What is the status of the arbitration with Covea related to pandemic claims?

A: The arbitration is ongoing, but the potential financial impact is not material. The issue revolves around whether the pandemic can be considered a catastrophic event. (Enrico San Pietro, Insurance General Manager)

Q: Are you on track to meet the combined ratio target of 92.6% for 2024?

A: We are working hard to deliver all targets of the strategic plan, including the combined ratio. However, the impact of natural catastrophes in the second half of the year remains a risk. (Matteo Laterza, CEO & General Manager)

Q: What is the potential impact of the equity swap on BPER on your solvency?

A: The equity swap is a financial instrument marked to market. Given our EUR60 billion in financial assets, the EUR300 million equity swap is not expected to significantly impact solvency. (Matteo Laterza, CEO & General Manager)

Q: Is there any ongoing discussion about a windfall tax for financial companies?

A: We are not part of the association discussing this. We will comply with any new laws as required. (Matteo Laterza, CEO & General Manager)

Q: Do you have any new information regarding potential interest in acquiring a stake in Monte dei Paschi?

A: We are fully committed to delivering the current industrial plan and preparing for the next one. There are no new developments to share on this topic. (Matteo Laterza, CEO & General Manager)

