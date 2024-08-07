Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue grew 35% year over year to $222 million, exceeding expectations.

Added over 5,000 new customers in Q2, bringing the total to more than 151,000 customers.

Strong international growth, with revenue in EMEA accelerating to 45% year over year.

Continued investment in AI features, enhancing productivity and marketing strategies.

High customer retention rates, with a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 112%.

Negative Points

Softness in the SMB market, with fewer ads in the larger SMB space and longer sales cycles.

Expected decline in net revenue retention rate due to macro pressures and customer trends.

Non-GAAP operating margin guidance for Q3 is lower at 10% to 11%, compared to 15% in Q2.

Continued pressure on gross margins due to the growing SMS business.

Headcount growth came in lighter than expected, potentially impacting future capacity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you double-click into the demand drivers that's giving you optimism and underpinning the strength in the business?

A: Amanda Whalen, CFO: We saw strength in the entrepreneur side of the market, driven by efficiency from our marketing investments and product improvements. We also saw strength in the upper end of the market, adding our highest number of greater than $50K ARR customers in our company's history. Additionally, SMS and international growth were strong, with international revenue growing 41% year over year.

Q: What's enabling the increase in new customer adds, and can you explain the operating margin performance?

A: Amanda Whalen, CFO: We saw strength in the entrepreneur customer group driven by efficiency from direct marketing spend and product-led growth efforts. At the upper end of the market, go-to-market investments drove larger customer lands. On operating margins, we saw revenue strength and lower-than-expected headcount growth, which contributed to better-than-expected margins.

Q: How do you monetize new AI features and how do they influence your product strategy?

A: Unidentified Company Representative: We monetize directly through products like SMS and CDP. AI features drive incremental usage and revenue, though we are not monetizing them directly yet. We see opportunities to monetize AI features over time as they drive significant value for customers.

Q: How are you seeing demand and competitive positioning for Klaviyo with the increased focus on AI?

A: Unidentified Company Representative: We have a lead in integrating consumer data with marketing actions. Our AI tools like Flows AI and Personalized Campaigns help businesses build more marketing campaigns faster and optimize them for individual consumers, driving incremental revenue.

Q: How is the international expansion, particularly with SMS, contributing to growth?

A: Unidentified Company Representative: We are seeing good traction with SMS internationally, adding countries like Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. Our international strategy includes localizing language and marketing content, which has driven strong growth in regions like France.

Q: How do you see the behavior of SMB customers in terms of utilization rates and email/message volumes?

A: Amanda Whalen, CFO: We are not seeing material changes in SMB behavior. Customers remain focused on deriving value from their software, and Klaviyo is a must-have revenue engine for them. We continue to see strong performance despite macro pressures.

Q: How are you addressing the mid-market and enterprise segments, and what role do new products play in this?

A: Unidentified Company Representative: Our data platform and integrated marketing channels resonate well with larger customers. New products like CDP and AI functionalities are driving adoption and helping us land larger customers who need unified multichannel reporting and optimization.

Q: How are you managing headcount and sales capacity in preparation for the holiday season?

A: Unidentified Company Representative: We have the right amount of sales capacity and are prepared to scale as needed. We see an uptick in usage from existing customers during the holiday season and are well-staffed to meet that demand.

Q: How much of the mid-market momentum is attributable to the broadening of your product set?

A: Amanda Whalen, CFO: The broadening of our product set, including CDP, reviews, and AI functionalities, is a significant factor in our mid-market momentum. Customers are consolidating multiple brands onto our platform for unified multichannel reporting and optimization.

Q: What is the biggest source of new 50K+ customers, and how are you targeting legacy replacement opportunities?

A: Unidentified Company Representative: We have a varied distribution of new customers, including those from Shopify Plus and other tech stacks. Our tight integration with commerce stacks and ability to store and utilize customer data are key reasons for our success in landing larger customers.

