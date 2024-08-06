Vice President Thomas Hutton sold 4,827 shares of Chemed Corp (CHE, Financial) on August 6, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 32,765 shares of the company.

Chemed Corp operates two main subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare, a provider of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, a plumbing and water cleanup service. This diversification allows Chemed Corp to serve a broad range of needs in the healthcare and service sectors.

On the date of the sale, shares of Chemed Corp were priced at $576.32, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $8.679 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 29.35, above both the industry median of 23.75 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Chemed Corp is calculated at $564.71, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases but 19 insider sales at Chemed Corp, highlighting a trend of insider selling. Thomas Hutton's recent transaction is part of this ongoing pattern, as he has sold a total of 4,827 shares and made no purchases over the same period.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with a snapshot of Chemed Corp's stock performance and insider sentiment.

