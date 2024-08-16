Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc Reports Q2 2024 Net Loss of $1.30 Billion, Revenue at $897.4 Million

Quarterly Results Reflect Major Financial Challenges Amid Wildfire Settlements

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Loss: $1.30 billion, or $11.74 per share, primarily due to wildfire liabilities and goodwill impairment.
  • Core Net Income: $49.1 million, excluding wildfire liabilities, goodwill impairment, and other related expenses.
  • Revenue: $897.4 million, slightly up from $895.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Bank Performance: Net interest margin expanded to 2.79%, up 4 basis points from the previous quarter.
  • Utility Operations: Continued advancement in wildfire mitigation and resilience efforts.
  • Dividend Update: Utility dividend to HEI has been suspended due to ongoing financial assessments.
Article's Main Image

On August 9, 2024, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai.

1822007883118833664.png

Performance and Challenges

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE, Financial) reported a consolidated net loss of $1.30 billion, or $11.74 per share, for the second quarter of 2024. This significant loss includes a $1.71 billion ($1.27 billion after taxes) accrual for estimated wildfire liabilities from tort-related legal claims, an $82.2 million ($66.1 million after taxes) goodwill impairment at American Savings Bank (ASB), and $9.8 million ($7.2 million after taxes) of other Maui wildfire-related expenses. Excluding these items, core net income was $49.1 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to $54.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE, Financial) demonstrated resilience in its core operations. The utility segment continued to advance wildfire mitigation and resilience efforts, while the bank's net interest margin expanded to 2.79%, up 4 basis points compared to the first quarter. The bank also maintained strong credit quality and released reserves reflecting a healthy Hawaii economy.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $897.4 million $895.7 million
Total Expenses $2.62 billion $802.7 million
Net Income (Loss) $(1.30) billion $55.1 million
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(11.74) $0.50

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE, Financial) reported total revenues of $897.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, slightly up from $895.7 million in the same period last year. However, total expenses surged to $2.62 billion, primarily due to the wildfire-related liabilities and goodwill impairment. The company's net loss for common stockholders was $1.30 billion, translating to a basic loss per share of $11.74.

Commentary

“Our core operations remain strong across the enterprise, and both our utility and bank remain very well-positioned to continue serving our customers and communities for the long term. The utility continues to rapidly advance wildfire mitigation and resilience efforts, and excluding the goodwill impairment taken during the quarter, our bank is improving profitability while maintaining a strong capital and liquidity position,” said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO.

Analysis

The significant losses reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE, Financial) highlight the financial impact of the Maui wildfires and the associated legal claims. The accrual for wildfire liabilities and the goodwill impairment at ASB have severely affected the company's financial performance. However, the core operations of both the utility and the bank remain robust, indicating a potential for recovery once the immediate challenges are addressed.

Investors should closely monitor the company's ongoing efforts to finalize the wildfire settlement and develop a financing plan to address the associated liabilities. The suspension of the utility dividend to HEI and the "going concern" risk disclosed in the financial statements are critical factors that could influence the company's future financial stability.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.