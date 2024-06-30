McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $121.8M, EPS at -$0.26 Misses Estimates

Q2 2024 Financial Results Highlight Revenue Growth Amid Rising Production Costs

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $121.8 million, up by 38% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $113.90 million.
  • Net Loss: $13.0 million, or $0.26 per share, an improvement from a net loss of $21.6 million, or $0.46 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $10.8 million, compared to a gross loss of $3.5 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher gold prices and increased GEOs sold.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $7.2 million, marking the most profitable quarter since 2016, compared to negative $5.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $40.7 million, up from $23.0 million as of December 31, 2022, indicating improved liquidity.
  • Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) Production: 35,265 GEOs, slightly down from 35,658 GEOs in Q2 2023, with production guidance remaining at 130,000-145,000 GEOs for 2024.
  • Cash Costs and AISC per GEO: Cash costs at $1,532 and AISC at $1,634, significantly reduced from $2,113 and $2,585 respectively in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, McEwen Mining Inc (MUX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and half year (H1) ended June 30, 2024. McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company focused on precious and base minerals in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company's overall revenue is principally derived from the production of gold and silver. The company owns and operates the wholly-owned El Gallo 1 mine in Mexico, and has a minority shareholding in the company that operates the San Jose mine in Argentina. More than half the company's gold output is produced by the El Gallo 1 mine. The remaining gold production, and the majority of silver production, is produced by the San Jose mine. Geographically, the majority is from Canada.

1822007866941403136.png

Performance and Challenges

McEwen Mining Inc (MUX, Financial) reported a net loss of $13.0 million, or $0.26 per share, for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $21.6 million, or $0.46 per share, in Q2 2023. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of -$0.22 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $43.9 million, matching the analyst estimate of $43.90 million. The increase in revenue was driven by a 21% increase in realized gold prices and a 13% increase in gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) sold.

Financial Achievements

McEwen Mining Inc (MUX, Financial) achieved a gross profit of $10.8 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million in Q2 2024, compared to a gross loss of $3.5 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.8 million in Q2 2023. The company's improved financial performance was attributed to higher revenues and increased production efficiency.

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $43.9 million $31.8 million
Gross Profit $10.8 million -$3.5 million
Net Loss $13.0 million $21.6 million
Adjusted EBITDA $7.2 million -$5.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, McEwen Mining Inc (MUX, Financial) reported consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $40.7 million, debt of $40.0 million, and consolidated working capital of $29.1 million. This compares to $23.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $40.0 million in debt, and $22.7 million in working capital as of December 31, 2023.

Production and Costs

Production from the company's three operating mines was 35,265 GEOs in Q2 2024, compared to 35,658 GEOs in Q2 2023. The company's production guidance remains 130,000-145,000 GEOs for 2024. Cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per GEO sold in Q2 2024 were $1,532 and $1,634, respectively, compared to $2,113 and $2,585 in Q2 2023.

Commentary

“I’m delighted that this quarter was the most profitable since 2016 as measured by Adjusted EBITDA for our mining operations and Q3 is off to a good start. Production costs increased 8% quarter-over-quarter, but revenue grew by 38%,” commented Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner.

Analysis

McEwen Mining Inc (MUX, Financial) has shown significant improvement in its financial performance, driven by higher gold prices and increased production efficiency. However, the company continues to face challenges, including rising production costs and ongoing expenses related to the McEwen Copper project. The company's ability to manage these challenges while maintaining revenue growth will be crucial for its future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from McEwen Mining Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.