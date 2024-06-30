Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: Revenue at $104.1M, GAAP EPS at ($1.03), Misses Estimates

Revenue Growth Overshadowed by Substantial Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA Decline

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $104.1 million, up 129% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $110.88 million.
  • Net Loss: ($236.2) million, significantly higher compared to a loss of ($14.1) million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: ($1.03) per share, compared to a loss of ($0.12) per share in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased to ($12.7) million, down from $13.3 million in the previous year.
  • Cash Position: $129.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Bitcoin Holdings: Valued at $413.0 million.
  • Partnership: Entered into a $50 million line of credit with Coinbase, collateralized by a portion of bitcoin holdings.
Article's Main Image

On August 9, 2024, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, revealing mixed financial results. Cleanspark Inc, a bitcoin mining company, reported a significant increase in revenue but faced substantial net losses and a decline in adjusted EBITDA.

Company Overview

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The company mines bitcoin and has made strategic expansions into new states, including Tennessee and Wyoming.

Performance and Challenges

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Cleanspark Inc reported a revenue of $104.1 million, a 129% increase from the $45.5 million reported in the same period last year. Despite this impressive revenue growth, the company faced a net loss of $236.2 million, or ($1.03) per share, compared to a net loss of $14.1 million, or ($0.12) per share, in the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA also saw a decline, falling to ($12.7) million from $13.3 million in the previous year.

1822007850575228928.png

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

The company's revenue growth is a positive indicator of its operational efficiency and market position. However, the substantial net loss and decline in adjusted EBITDA highlight the challenges faced by Cleanspark Inc in maintaining profitability amidst the volatile bitcoin market. The company's decision to replace a significant portion of its mining fleet before the end of their expected life cycle contributed to the non-cash expenses that negatively impacted the operating results.

Income Statement Highlights

The income statement for Q3 FY2024 shows:

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023
Revenue $104.1 million $45.5 million
Net Loss ($236.2) million ($14.1) million
Adjusted EBITDA ($12.7) million $13.3 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Cleanspark Inc reported:

Metric Value
Cash $129.2 million
Bitcoin Holdings $413.0 million
Total Assets $1.48 billion
Total Liabilities $73.4 million
Total Stockholders' Equity $1.40 billion

Commentary and Strategic Decisions

“We had a tremendous quarter with a 24% increase in hashrate during the quarter and a 21% increase in efficiency year to date. We are also executing on expansions into two new states, Tennessee and Wyoming,” said Zach Bradford, CEO.
“CleanSpark weathered the challenges of the bitcoin halving with one of the most efficient mining portfolios as evidenced by our strong gross margins,” said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CFO.

Analysis and Conclusion

While Cleanspark Inc's revenue growth is commendable, the significant net loss and decline in adjusted EBITDA raise concerns about the company's ability to sustain profitability. The strategic decision to upgrade the mining fleet, although resulting in non-cash expenses, is aimed at long-term efficiency and profitability. The partnership with Coinbase for a $50 million line of credit is a positive step towards maintaining liquidity and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring Cleanspark Inc's future performance, particularly its ability to navigate the challenges of the bitcoin market and achieve sustainable profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cleanspark Inc for further details.

