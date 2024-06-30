American Vanguard Corp (AVD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.42 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $128.2M Falls Short

Company Faces Challenges Amid Market Conditions and Transformation Costs

Summary
  • Revenue: $128.2 million, fell short of estimates of $136.0 million.
  • Net Loss: $11.7 million, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.42, compared to -$0.04 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 29%, down from 32% in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $31.1 million from $29.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $17.9 million, up from $11.4 million at the end of 2022.
  • Long-term Debt: Increased to $211.3 million from $138.9 million at the end of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, American Vanguard Corp (AVD, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. American Vanguard Corp is a United States-based diversified specialty and agricultural products company. It manufactures and formulates chemicals for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. These chemicals include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants, which are marketed in liquid, powder, and granular forms.

1822022847707639808.png

Performance Overview

American Vanguard Corp (AVD, Financial) reported net sales of $128.2 million for Q2 2024, a 3% decrease compared to $132.8 million in Q2 2023. The company also reported a net loss of $11.7 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.04 per share, in the same period last year. This performance fell short of analyst estimates, which projected earnings per share of -$0.02 and revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

American Vanguard Corp (AVD, Financial) faced several challenges during the quarter, including adverse market conditions and non-recurring charges such as severance compensation for the former CEO and other one-time costs related to business transformation activities. Acting CEO Timothy Donnelly commented,

“In the face of adverse market conditions, quarterly net sales were slightly below, and first half net sales were slightly above, those of the comparable periods last year. We did record double-digit increases in net sales of our domestic non-crop business and Green Solutions products, driven by strong demand in Central America. However, our profitability was reduced largely due to non-recurring charges, including severance compensation for the former CEO and other one-time costs including various expenses in support of our business transformation activity.”

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Despite the challenges, American Vanguard Corp (AVD, Financial) achieved double-digit increases in net sales of its domestic non-crop business and Green Solutions products. The company also entered into an amended credit facility to enhance liquidity and improve its cost structure. This new credit agreement relaxes the EBITDA-based covenant through Q3 of 2025 and significantly upsizes the amount of non-recurring charges that can be excluded from the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $128.2 million $132.8 million -3%
Gross Profit $37.8 million $42.9 million -12%
Net Loss -$11.7 million -$1.1 million -$10.6 million
Net Loss per Share -$0.42 -$0.04 -0.38

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, American Vanguard Corp (AVD, Financial) reported total assets of $807.5 million, up from $767.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents increased to $17.9 million from $11.4 million at the end of 2023. However, the company also saw an increase in long-term debt to $211.3 million from $138.9 million.

Analysis and Outlook

American Vanguard Corp (AVD, Financial) is actively working to enhance liquidity and improve its cost structure through various strategic initiatives. The company has trimmed its workforce by about 4% and is focusing on maximizing cash while managing inventory downward. Despite these efforts, the company has lowered its full-year 2024 targets to adjusted EBITDA of $40-$50 million and net sales to be down 2%-to-flat, compared to previous estimates of $60-$70 million and sales up 6%-9%, respectively.

