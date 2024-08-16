Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President of Global Derivatives at Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial), sold 600 shares of the company on August 7, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,328 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc.

Cboe Global Markets Inc operates as an exchange holding company. The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products, global foreign exchange, and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Over the past year, Catherine Clay has engaged in several transactions, selling a total of 3,000 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc were priced at $203.23. The company has a market cap of approximately $21.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.92, which is above both the industry median of 18.12 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cboe Global Markets Inc is estimated at $123.62 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64.

The insider's recent transaction could reflect personal financial management or other considerations. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

