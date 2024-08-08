On August 8, 2024, Jason Harinstein, Director at Groupon Inc (GRPN, Financial), purchased 15,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 55,658 shares of Groupon Inc.

Groupon Inc operates a global online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants by offering activities, travel, goods, and services in 15 countries. The company's platform enables users to discover and save on products and services provided by local businesses.

The shares were acquired at a price of $10.61 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $159,150. This purchase reflects a positive sentiment from the insider, as it is part of a broader trend where the insider has increased their holdings by 15,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales.

The insider transaction history for Groupon Inc shows a pattern of more buying than selling among insiders over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell recorded.

As of the transaction date, Groupon Inc had a market cap of approximately $422.457 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth.

The stock is currently trading with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.27, indicating that it is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, which is calculated at $8.34 per share.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation or future prospects of Groupon Inc, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

