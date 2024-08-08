Director Jason Harinstein Acquires 15,000 Shares of Groupon Inc (GRPN)

On August 8, 2024, Jason Harinstein, Director at Groupon Inc (GRPN, Financial), purchased 15,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 55,658 shares of Groupon Inc.

Groupon Inc operates a global online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants by offering activities, travel, goods, and services in 15 countries. The company's platform enables users to discover and save on products and services provided by local businesses.

The shares were acquired at a price of $10.61 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $159,150. This purchase reflects a positive sentiment from the insider, as it is part of a broader trend where the insider has increased their holdings by 15,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales.

The insider transaction history for Groupon Inc shows a pattern of more buying than selling among insiders over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell recorded.

As of the transaction date, Groupon Inc had a market cap of approximately $422.457 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth.

The stock is currently trading with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.27, indicating that it is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, which is calculated at $8.34 per share.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation or future prospects of Groupon Inc, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

