On August 7, 2024, Brian Lorig, Executive Vice President of KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial), sold 2,038 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 14,663.578 shares of KLA Corp.

KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial) specializes in process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications including the inspection and metrology of wafers and reticles throughout the manufacturing process.

Over the past year, Brian Lorig has sold a total of 7,619 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within KLA Corp, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of KLA Corp were trading at $740.63 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $100.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.79, which is above both the industry median of 30.01 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of KLA Corp's stock is estimated at $490.61, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider at KLA Corp aligns with a broader pattern of insider transactions within the company, characterized by a predominance of selling activities over the past year.

