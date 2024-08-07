On August 7, 2024, Ajay Ayyappan, EVP & General Counsel/Corporate Secretary of ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial), executed a sale of 21,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 29,909 shares of the company.

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial) specializes in operations management and analytics. The company helps businesses enhance their operational efficiency and decision-making capabilities through data-driven insights.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,259 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of ExlService Holdings Inc were priced at $34.38. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.38, which is above the industry median of 26.195.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ExlService Holdings Inc is estimated at $40.31 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market conditions and company performance.

