Insider Sale: EVP & CFO Bren Higgins Sells Shares of KLA Corp (KLAC)

KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial), a key player in the semiconductor industry, recently witnessed a significant transaction by one of its top executives. Bren Higgins, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, sold 5,361 shares of the company on August 7, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 35,805.539 shares of KLA Corp.

KLA Corp specializes in process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The company's products are integral to the fabrication of integrated circuits, which are used in numerous electronic devices.

On the day of the sale, shares of KLA Corp were priced at $740.63, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $100.39 billion. This valuation reflects a price-earnings ratio of 36.79, which is above both the industry median of 30.01 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price also indicates a significant premium according to the GF Value, which is set at $490.61. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51, suggesting that KLA Corp is significantly overvalued.

Over the past year, Bren Higgins has sold a total of 15,019 shares of KLA Corp and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, which has seen a total of 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

This pattern of insider transactions could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into executive confidence and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

